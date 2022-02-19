Delhi: 2 killed in road accident in Delhi Cantonment area, cause unknown

At least two people were killed in a road accident that occurred in the Delhi Cantt area of the South-West district of New Delhi, news agency ANI reported.

Even as the cause of the accident yet unknown, according to the report, a Mercedes car was involved in the accident.

The police have reached to the location and probing to ascertain the cause.

Further reports are awaited.

(this is a developing story)

Published on: Saturday, February 19, 2022, 03:53 PM IST