Delhi: 17-Year-Old Allegedly Drives Rented Audi, Crashes Into 3 Vehicles, Kills Pedestrian | File Pic

A birthday celebration took a tragic turn in Delhi after a 17-year-old allegedly rented an Audi for Rs 16,000 through an app for an overnight drive. The luxury vehicle reportedly collided with three vehicles and struck a 45-year-old pedestrian, who later succumbed to his injuries.

Police have detained the minor allegedly behind the wheel and taken the Audi into custody. Investigators are also examining whether the company that rented out the vehicle followed the required procedures before handing it over. The deceased has been identified as Umashankar.

According to a police officer quoted by NDTV, the juvenile was produced before the Juvenile Justice Board via video conferencing.

As part of the probe, authorities are seeking details from the rental company about how the booking was made, whether the teenager's age was verified, how his driving licence was checked and the circumstances under which the vehicle was handed over. If the investigation establishes that mandatory checks were skipped or regulations were breached, the company could face action.

Police are also examining whether the teenager remained behind the wheel for the entire duration of the rental or if someone else drove the Audi at any stage.

Investigators are further working to establish the identities and ages of everyone who was allegedly inside the luxury car when the crash took place, PTI reported.