Delhi: 100% eligible population inoculated with first dose of Covid-19 vaccination, says CM Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi on Thursday (Dec 23) achieved the milestone of inoculating 100 percent of the city's eligible population with Covid-19 vaccination, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal announced on Friday.

Taking to Twitter, the CM appreciated and congratulated the health workers, front line workers, ministry officials and others claiming that Delhi has completed the first dose of Covid-19 jab to 148.33 lakh people.

“Delhi completes the first dose to 100% eligible people - 148.33 lakh. Salute to Doctors, ANMs, Teachers, ASHAs, CDVs and all other Frontline workers. Congratulations to DMs, CDMOs, DIOs and all-district functionaries,” Kejriwal wrote on Twitter.

According to the Cowin dashboard, 1,48,27,546 people in the capital have taken at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine by 8 pm on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Omicron cases in Delhi remained at the second-highest of the country with 67 after Maharashtra. According to data from the Union Health Ministry, out of these 67 Omicron cases, 23 have been discharged.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal held a review meeting on Thursday as the national capital saw a sharp rise in Omicron cases.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) put a ban on all kinds of gatherings on Christmas and New Year in the national capital.

Published on: Friday, December 24, 2021, 03:50 PM IST