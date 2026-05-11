'Delay In Investigation Due To PM Modi's Visit': Telangana DGP To CM Revanth Reddy On POCSO Case Against Union Minister's Son

POCSO Case Filed Against Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar's Son In Hyderabad; Accused Alleges Extortion | X

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on Monday directed state DGP CV Anand to immediately investigate the POCSO case registered against Bandi Bhagirath, son of Union Minister of State for Home Bandi Sanjay Kumar, while questioning the delay in action against the accused.

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According to a statement issued by the Information and Public Relations Department of the Telangana government, “CM Revanth Reddy directed Telangana DGP CV Anand to immediately initiate an investigation into the case registered against Bandi Bhagirath at Pet Basheerabad Police Station.”

The case against Bandi Bhagirath was filed on May 8.

“The DGP informed the Chief Minister that the entire police force had been engaged in security arrangements in view of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Hyderabad,” the statement said.

“The Chief Minister instructed the DGP to constitute special teams for a comprehensive investigation into the case,” it added.

According to reports, a 17-year-old girl filed a complaint against Bhagirath on May 8 at the Pet Basheerabad Police Station in Hyderabad, alleging that she was made to consume alcohol and was sexually assaulted at a farmhouse on the outskirts of the city on two separate occasions.

Meanwhile, Bhagirath has filed a counter FIR against the girl and her parents, accusing them of intimidation and extortion.