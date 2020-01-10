Delay in action shows Yogi Adityanath govt's will to fight corruption: Experts

Lucknow: The way the Yogi Adityanath government has handled the state's biggest “transfer-posting scam” exposed by its own police officer Vaibhav Krishna in August last year indicates its lack of seriousness to fight corruption in bureaucracy, experts say.

The six-month delay in setting up the Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the murky details of this case, no action on the five accused Indian police service officers so far, and the suspension of the whistle-blower Vaibhav Krishna over an explicit video within a week-says it all.

Moreover, there is a mysterious silence over the bigwigs who are actually responsible for the IPS transfer.

To make matters worse, there is no word on the probe headed by IG Meerut who was reportedly asked to look into this case after Krishna shot off letters to the CM and DGP in December, apprising them again about the scam.

“The government claims that it seeks to end corruption. But when a senior officer traces such a big scam, the government does nothing. It comes in action only when the entire report was leaked to the media. This clearly shows the intention of the government,” Vikram Singh, former DGP of Uttar Pradesh tells FPJ.

He says, “It seems that cumulative action has been taken against all. Instead of attaching the accused officers to the DG head-quarters as the tradition was in the past, they had been given other postings. However, an honest officer was quickly suspended for intellectual dishonesty.”