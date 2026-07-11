'Deja Vu': Indian Envoy Jokes As Journalist Asks Why PM Modi Doesn't Hold Press Conferences; Says 'Indian Voters Prefer Direct Contact' | VIDEO

A light-hearted exchange at a media briefing in Auckland drew attention after Indian Ambassador Rudrendra Tandon responded with a humorous "Deja Vu" when a New Zealand journalist asked why Prime Minister Narendra Modi had not held a press conference during his visit.

The remark came during a Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) briefing, where the journalist questioned why PM Modi had not interacted with the New Zealand media through a formal press conference.

What the Video Shows

The video begins with a New Zealand journalist asking Ambassador Rudrendra Tandon why Prime Minister Narendra Modi had not held a press conference with local journalists during his visit.

Smiling at the question, Tandon replied, "Your question is causing some deja vu," drawing laughter from those present. He then clarified that, as a civil servant, it would not be appropriate for him to comment on or question the Prime Minister's political approach.

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The ambassador went on to explain that PM Modi's communication style is centred on engaging directly with the public rather than through intermediaries.

'India's Voters Prefer Direct Contact'

Responding to the query, Tandon said India's voters have consistently preferred direct engagement with the Prime Minister.

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"I'm a civil servant. It's not appropriate for me to question the Prime Minister's political method. For context, India's voters prefer direct contact. Prime Minister Modi perfected that and is one of our longest-serving Prime Ministers," he said.

His remarks underscored the government's position that Modi's communication strategy focuses on direct outreach through public rallies, addresses and digital platforms rather than traditional press conferences.

Reference to Earlier Norway Incident

Tandon's "Deja Vu" remark appeared to reference a similar moment during PM Modi's visit to Norway in May 2026.

During that visit, Norwegian journalist Helle Lyng Svendsen asked the Prime Minister why he avoids taking questions from journalists during press conferences. The exchange sparked widespread discussion after Modi did not respond to the question before leaving the venue.

The Auckland briefing revived the debate over the Prime Minister's media engagement style, with the ambassador using humour to acknowledge that the same question had resurfaced during another overseas visit.

Debate Over Modi's Media Engagement

PM Modi has often opted to communicate through public speeches, social media and government outreach programmes instead of holding conventional press conferences.

The exchange in Auckland once again highlighted the recurring scrutiny surrounding the Prime Minister's preference for direct communication with the public over interactions mediated through the press.