Dehi CM Arvind Kejriwal urges Centre to import vaccines as Pfizer, Moderna turn down offer to sell directly to states

Arvind Kejriwal's remarks come a day after the Punjab government on Sunday said that US-based COVID-19 vaccine manufacturer Moderna refused to sell vaccines to the state directly.

Punjab's nodal officer for vaccination Vikas Garg told PTI that according to Chief Minister Amarinder Singh's directions, all vaccine manufacturers were approached for direct purchase of Covid vaccines including Sputnik V, Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson. A reply was received only from Moderna wherein the company refused to deal with the state government.

According to Moderna's policy, it deals with the government of India and not with any state government or private parties, the Punjab government said in a statement.

Citing a media report, Kejriwal further said that there are sixteen companies across the country that can manufacture COVAXIN and Biotech has signed an agreement with two such companies.

"The Centre should hold a meeting with all 16 companies and order them to manufacture COVAXIN. UK and USA are examples that vaccination is the only way to prevent COVID-19," he added.

Kejriwal also claimed that the Delhi government does not have medicines and injections for black fungus treatment.

"We have made dedicated centers for Black fungus at various hospitals. But we do not have medicines and injections. We need at least four injections per day per patient. The Centre is providing us with injections used for treating black fungus but there is still a shortage. We require 2000 vials per day. But we receive 400-500 vials per day," he said.

Meanwhile, Delhi halted the vaccination drive for the 18-44 age category owing to supply shortages.

AAP MLA Atishi on Saturday said that The Covid vaccine stock for 18-44 years beneficiaries is on verge of exhaustion and vaccination will be halted for this age group if doses are not replenished.

Releasing the Delhi's vaccination bulletin, she said, "This means out of nearly 88 sites which are administering Covishield to this segment, almost all centres will be shut after Saturday. The entire vaccination programme for 18-44 age group will be temporarily stopped in all government schools, meaning they won't be able to take the vaccines after today."

(With inputs from PTI and ANI)