INS Mormugao, P15B stealth-guided missile destroyer, commissioned into Indian Navy |

INS Mormugao, a P15B stealth-guided missile destroyer, was commissioned into the Indian Navy in the presence of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, CDS Gen Anil Chauhan, Navy chief Admiral R Hari Kumar and other dignitaries.

Mumbai | INS Mormugao, a P15B stealth-guided missile destroyer, commissioned into the Indian Navy in the presence of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, CDS Gen Anil Chauhan, Navy chief Admiral R Hari Kumar and other dignitaries.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh arrived in Mumbai for the commissioning ceremony of Mormugao, a P15B stealth-guided missile destroyer into the Indian Navy.

It is the induction of the second of the four 'Visakhapatnam' class destroyers, indigenously designed by the Indian Navy's in-house organisation Warship Design Bureau, and built by the Mazagaon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd., Mumbai.

'Mormugao', a P15B stealth guided missile destroyer, is ready to be commissioned into the Indian Navy.



I shall be in Mumbai today, 18th December, to attend the Commissioning Ceremony. Looking forward to it.

"Today is yet another milestone in the history of indigenous warship building as we commission the destroyer Mormugao, particularly when our sister ship Visakhapatnam was inducted into the Indian Navy just over a year ago," said Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar.

"This achievement is indicative of the large strides we have taken in warship design and building capability over the last decade. The Navy has a tradition of naming ships after cities which creates an enduring umbilical link between the two," he further added.



Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, CDS Gen Anil Chauhan, Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar, Goa Governor PS Sreedharan Pillai, Goa CM Pramod Sawant and other dignitaries attended the commissioning ceremony of INS Mormugao, a P15B stealth-guided missile destroyer.

Equppied with 'state of the art' weapons

Mormugao is packed with sophisticated ‘state of the art’ weapons and sensors such as Surface to Surface Missile and Surface to Air Missiles. The ship is fitted with a modern Surveillance Radar which provides target data to the gunnery weapon systems of the ship.

The ship’s Anti-Submarine Warfare capabilities are provided by the indigenously developed Rocket Launchers, Torpedo Launchers and the ASW helicopters. The ship is equipped to fight under Nuclear, Biological and Chemical (NBC) warfare conditions.

It has 75% indigenisation. With a clear focus on indigenisation and self-reliance 42 out of the 44 ships and submarines under construction are being built in Indian Shipyards, thus further enhancing our efforts towards ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’. In addition, AoN has been accorded for 55 ships and submarines which will all be constructed in the Indian Shipyards.