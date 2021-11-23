'Defeating BJP is our top priority': West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee a day before her meeting with PM Narendra Modi

While three political leaders of different parties on Tuesday joined Trinamool Congress, party supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that defeating BJP is our top priority.

Notably, today Congress leaders Ashok Tanwar, Kirti Azad and former Janta Dal United (JDU) leader Pavan Verma joined TMC in presence of Mamata Banerjee.

While addressing the media, Miss Banerjee said that she will vist Haryana as soon as Ashok Tanwar will invite her. She said that Haryana, Rajasthan, Delhi are all clsoe to West Bengal, there's no difference between the states.

Saying that defating BJP is our top priority, the West Bengal CM concluded her address to the media.

"I'll work under the leadership of Mamata Banerjee and I'll start working on the field. The BJP's politics is divisive and we will fight it. Today, a personality like her is needed in the country who can show it the right direction," Azad said after joining.

Varma, a former advisor to Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, was expelled from the ruling JD(U) in 2020. He was an MP until July 2016. He was also the national general secretary and spokesperson of the party.

"Looking at the current political circumstances and the potential in Mamata Banerjee, I have today joined TMC," said Varma.

#WATCH | In Delhi, TMC chairperson & West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee says, "I want to go to Haryana. I'll go there as soon as Ashok Tanwar (who joined TMC today) invites me. Defeating BJP is our top priority... Jai Hindustan, Jai Haryana, Jai Bangla, Jai Goa. Ram Ram!" pic.twitter.com/Z36NjkcF32 — ANI (@ANI) November 23, 2021

Banerjee, who is in Delhi, always meets Congress president Sonia Gandhi during her visits. However, TMC sources indicated that the West Bengal chief minister may give it a miss this time.

A member of the 1983 cricket World Cup-winning squad, Azad was suspended from the BJP for openly targeting the then Union finance minister Arun Jaitley over alleged irregularities and corruption in the Delhi and District Cricket Association in December 2015. He joined the Congress in 2018.

Azad was elected to the Lok Sabha thrice from Darbhanga in Bihar. He had contested the 2014 general elections on a BJP ticket.

Ashok Tanwar, who was once considered close to senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, was an MP from Sirsa during 2009-2014 and also the president of the party's Haryana unit. He quit the Congress days before the Haryana Assembly elections in October 2019. He launched his own party, Apna Bharat Morcha, in February this year.

Advertisement

ALSO READ Congress leader Kirti Azad joins TMC in presence of West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, November 23, 2021, 06:46 PM IST