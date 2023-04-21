Defamation Case: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to move Gujarat HC after Surat court dismisses plea to stay conviction

Rahul Gandhi | File Photo

Congress leader and former MP Rahul Gandhi will be moving Gujarat High Court challenging his conviction after Surat Sessions court on April 20 dismissed his plea seeking stay on his conviction.

Lawyer Kirit Panwala, who represented the Gandhi scion said that the ex-MP will challenging the dismissal of his appeal in Gujarat High Court, stated a Times of India report.

He was quoted saying that the court's verdict is dissppointing but they hope that they will get relief either from the HC or Supreme Court.

Gandhi was convicted on March 23 by a magistrate court in Surat for his 2019 'all thieves have Modi surname' remark made during a rally in Karnataka's Kolar ahead of 2019 General Assembly elections.