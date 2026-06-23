'Deeply Saddened': EAM S Jaishankar Expresses Grief After 12 Indians Identified Among 13 Killed In Qatar Refinery Blast

'Deeply Saddened': EAM Jaishankar Expresses Grief After 12 Indians Identified Among 13 Killed In Qatar Refinery Blast |

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on Monday expressed deep grief after 12 Indian nationals were confirmed dead in a massive explosion at Qatar’s Ras Laffan Industrial City. In a post on X, Jaishankar said, “Deeply saddened by the loss of lives and injuries, including of Indian nationals, in the explosion at Qatar’s Ras Laffan Industrial City.”

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He added that the Indian Embassy in Doha is in constant touch with Qatari authorities and is extending assistance to the families affected by the tragedy. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families,” the minister said.

The Embassy of India, Doha confirmed that 12 Indian nationals lost their lives in the incident that occurred on Sunday night. According to the embassy, Qatari authorities have informed that all injured persons are currently in stable condition and are receiving appropriate medical treatment.

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In an official statement, the embassy said it is working closely with Qatari authorities to provide all possible support to the affected families, including ensuring that the mortal remains of the deceased are repatriated to India at the earliest.

Meanwhile, QatarEnergy confirmed that a total of 13 people were killed in the explosion and the fire, while 66 others sustained injuries and are undergoing treatment. The company clarified that none of the injured are in life-threatening condition.

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QatarEnergy stated that the deceased included Indian and Pakistani nationals, while those injured were from multiple countries, including Qatar, India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Kenya, Ghana, Tanzania, Nigeria and Nepal.

Expressing condolences, the company said, “QatarEnergy extends its heartfelt condolences to the families, friends and colleagues of those who lost their lives and prays for the swift recovery of those injured.” The company further clarified that preliminary findings indicate the explosion was an operational accident and 'not sabotage or hostile' in nature.