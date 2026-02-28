'Deeply Concerning': Rahul Gandhi Calls For Safety & Security Of Every Indian Citizen Across Middle East Amid US-Israel-Iran Tensions

Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday expressed concern over the rapidly escalating hostilities between US-Israel and Iran, and called for safety and security of every Indian citizen living across the Middle East. His statement came as tensions escalated in Middle East after the United States and Israel launched strikes on Iran, leading to swift retaliation from Tehran and triggering explosions and emergency alerts across multiple Gulf countries.

Taking to his official handle on X (formerly Twitter), he wrote, "The rapidly escalating hostilities between US-Israel and Iran are deeply concerning. The safety and security of every Indian citizen across the Middle East must be our highest priority. I urge the Government of India to take immediate and proactive measures to safeguard our people."

Apart from Gandhi, Congress MP and General Secretary in charge of Communication, Jairam Ramesh, slammed the US President Donald Trump for calling the nuclear deal negotiations with Iran a "charade." He attributed the US involvement in strikes to the provocation of Israel.

Jairam Ramesh wrote, "For weeks, President Trump maintained the charade of diplomacy and negotiations with Iran. Egged on by the Israeli PM, Mr Netanyahu and hawks in the US, he has launched a military offensive aimed at achieving regime change."

पिछले कई हफ्तों से राष्ट्रपति ट्रंप ईरान के साथ कूटनीति और बातचीत का दिखावा कर रहे थे। लेकिन इजरायली प्रधानमंत्री बेंजामिन नेतन्याहू और स्वयं अमेरिका के भीतर मौजूद युद्ध समर्थक समूहों के उकसावे पर उन्होंने अब सत्ता परिवर्तन के उद्देश्य से एक सैन्य आक्रमण शुरू कर दिया है।



Comdeming the actr by US-Israel, Jairam Ramesh said, "The INC condemns this attack and calls upon the Government of India to help bring the hostilities to an immediate end. The Government of India must take all necessary steps to ensure the safety and security of the millions of Indians who live and work in the West Asia region."

Iran 1st Statement Amid Escalating Tensions

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran issued a detailed statement for the 'heroic and noble people of the country,' as it said that it is time to defend the homeland and confront the enemy's military aggression. The statement came as the United States and Israel launched an attack on Iran, after which Tehran retaliated with strikes on Israel and across multiple Gulf countries.

Describing the attacks as illegal and aggressive, Iran said it has the lawful right under Article 51 of the United Nations Charter to defend itself. It further added that Iranian armed forces will utilise all their capabilities and resources to counter this criminal aggression and repel the enemy's malice.