'Deeply Anguished': Former Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi Expresses Condolences To Families Of Landslides Victims

Rahul Gandhi, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha | X

The Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha and Raebareli MP, Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday expresses condolences to families of landslides victims.

Rahul Gandhi represented Kerala's Wayanad constituency from 2019 to 2024. He won the Wayanad seat in the recent Lok Sabha elections but later vacated it for Raebareli.

Taking to X, Rahul wrote, "I am deeply anguished by the massive landslides near Meppadi in Wayanad. My heartfelt condolences go out to the bereaved families who have lost their loved ones. I hope those still trapped are brought to safety soon."

Rahul said that he has spoken to Kerala Chief Minister and the Wayanad District Collector and have requested them to ensure coordination with all agencies, set up a control room, and inform us of any assistance needed for the relief efforts.

"I will speak to Union Ministers and request them to provide all assistance possible to Wayanad," he added.

He also urged all UDF workers to assist the administration in the rescue and relief operations.

Eight people, including two children, were confirmed to have died in landslides that struck Kerala's hilly Wayanad district on Tuesday.

Of those killed, four people, including a child, died in the Chooralmala town of the district, while a one-year-old child of a Nepali family died in the Thondernad village, as reported by PTI.

Chief Minister Vijayan has said that all the government agencies have been deployed to carry out search and rescue operations.