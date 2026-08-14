'Deep And Strong Ties': MEA Urges Mutual Respect After Congress’ Giorgia Meloni Remark | VIDEO

New Delhi: India on Friday underlined the importance of “mutual respect” and “understanding” in its bilateral relationship with Italy, a day after Congress party colleague Sandeep Dikshit made a controversial reference to Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni while taking a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s foreign policy.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) sought to keep the focus on the broader India-Italy relationship, stressing that bilateral ties have grown significantly in recent years and should not be affected by political remarks made in the heat of domestic political debate.

MEA stresses respect, understanding

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, responding to questions on the controversy, said India and Italy share “deep and strong ties” and that the relationship has expanded and strengthened over the years.

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Emphasising diplomatic norms, Jaiswal said, “We have deep and strong ties with Italy. These ties have expanded and strengthened in recent years. It is important that we continue to strengthen our relations with each other with mutual respect and understanding. Any issues that need to be raised should be raised with respect.”

The remarks came amid a political row that erupted after Gandhi criticised Modi’s approach to foreign policy at the Rachnatmak Congress National Convention in New Delhi on Thursday.

Rahul Gandhi mocks ‘hug diplomacy’

Addressing the gathering, Gandhi questioned the idea that foreign policy could be reduced to the Prime Minister’s practice of embracing world leaders.

To illustrate his point, the Leader of the Opposition hugged Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit on stage and questioned where the notion of “hugging politicians” as a central element of diplomacy had come from.

Dikshit then made a reference to Meloni, asking Gandhi in Hindi, “Meloni samajh ke toh nahi pakda tha?” roughly, whether Gandhi had held him thinking he was Meloni.

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Gandhi replied that he had “not reached there yet”.

The exchange, which was intended by Congress as political satire aimed at Modi’s diplomatic style, quickly became the centre of a fresh political controversy.

BJP attacks Congress leaders

The BJP strongly criticised the remarks, accusing Gandhi of crossing the line expected of a Leader of the Opposition.

BJP leaders described the exchange as inappropriate and indecent, arguing that a foreign head of government should not be dragged into domestic political attacks. BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj said the language used by Gandhi was contrary to the dignity expected from a constitutional office, while Union Minister Pralhad Joshi also attacked the Congress leader over the remarks.

The controversy also triggered criticism on social media, with some users characterising the reference to Meloni as sexist or misogynistic, while Congress supporters maintained that the remarks were aimed at Modi’s style of diplomacy and were not intended as a personal attack on the Italian Prime Minister.

No official Italian rebuke

Meanwhile, claims circulating online that the Italian Embassy in New Delhi had formally condemned Gandhi’s remarks were found to be false.

Fact-checkers traced the purported statement to an account impersonating the Italian Embassy. The official Italian Embassy account is different, and the embassy confirmed that the account behind the viral post was not associated with the mission.

The development is significant because the controversy had initially created the impression that Gandhi’s comments had triggered an official diplomatic reaction from Rome. There is, however, no evidence of any such formal rebuke from the Italian government or embassy.