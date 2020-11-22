Decision on lockdown in 8-10 days: Maharashtra Dy CM Ajit Pawar

Will lockdown or curfew return to Mumbai and the state of Maharashtra due to the rising cases of coronavirus in some parts of the country?

Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar has hinted at it and predicted the state may witness a second wave after big crowds were seen during the recently concluded festival Ganesh and Diwali time.

There was a huge crowd during Diwali period. Even at the time of Ganesha Chaturthi, we saw crowds. We are speaking to relevant departments. We'll review the situation for next 8-10 days & then the further decision will be taken about the lockdown,” said Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar.

The Deputy CM's statement also comes at a time when the government is thinking of suspending flight and train services to and from Delhi in view of rising number of coronavirus cases in the national capital.

The Maharashtra government in the month of July called for low-key Ganpati celebration this year in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. And, due to restrictions on public movement, the 10-day Ganesh festival in Mumbai and other parts of Maharashtra, was without the usual pomp. The processions were also not taken out before installing and immersing the idols of the deity.

However, in some popular market places like Dadar in central Mumbai, people still came out in large numbers to purchase material required for decoration, puja rituals in the last couple of days.

Diwali was also celebrated in Mumbai and other parts of the state in a subdued manner owing to the pandemic.

Just two days ago, Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar said all schools in BMC jurisdiction will remain closed till 31st December. She said the decision has been taken in the wake of rise in Covid19 cases in Mumbai and that the schools will not re-open on November 23rd.

However, it was also mentioned that officials in other parts of the state could open schools from November 23 taking into account the prevailing virus situation.

Maharashtra reports 5,760 new Covid cases, 4,088 recoveries & 62 deaths. The total number of cases in the state is 17,74,455 There are 79,873 active cases in the state and 16,47,004 patients have recovered so far. The death toll is at 46,573.

Reopening of school has been postponed in Pimpri Chinchwad till November 30 in view of COVID-19 situation, said Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation Commissioner Shravan Hardikar.