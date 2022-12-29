Dec 9 attack on police station in Punjab; 3 more held with loaded RPG

Representative Image |

Chandigarh: With the arrest of three more miscreants and recovery of a loaded rocket-propelled grenade (RPG), the Punjab Police on Wednesday claimed to have busted a sub-module of Canada-based gangster Lakhbir Landa.

The police said the module was busted following the ongoing probe into the December 9 RPG attack on the police station, Sarhali, Tarn Taran.

Stating that the said sub-module was being handled by one Philippines-based Yadwinder Singh on the instructions of Landa, police said the arrested accused were Kulbir Singh, Hira Singh and Davinder Singh, all residents of village Chambal in Tarn Taran.

The police said with the accused's arrest and the ready-to-use RPG's recovery, another possible terror attack was thwarted.

According to the police, the interrogation revealed that the accused were provided RPG on the instructions of Yadwinder Singh from Manila, Philippines, who had also sent them tutorial videos on launching it.

Notably, seven accused — Gurpreet Singh, Naushera Pannua, Gurlal Singh, Surlalpal Singh and Jobanpreet Singh — including two juveniles, were already arrested.