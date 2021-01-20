Death penalty in record 23 days

Lucknow

In one of the fastest trials and delivery of justice in the country in a rape and murder case, POCSO Court Ghaziabad awarded death penalty to a man, accused of rape and murder of a two and half years old girl, in record 23 days.

The body of a child was found in bushes in Kavinagar area of UP’s Ghaziabad on October 21, 2020. The autopsy report confirmed the girl was brutally raped before being killed.

On the complaint of her father, the Ghaziabad Police swung into action and had cracked the case within a day by arresting Chandan, a friend of Girl’s father. During the interrogation, Chandan confessed to his crime. After collecting all evidences, the police had filed the charge-sheet in the case on December 29, 2020 in the POCSO Court.

To speed up the trial, the Court heard the case on priority. With the self-confession, forensic and circumstantial evidences going against the accused, the POCSO Court delivered the verdict on Wednesday, making it one of the fastest trials and judgments in the country.