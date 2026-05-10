Death And Kidney Failure After C-Section Deliveries Reported In One More Hospital Of Kota | Representational Image

Jaipur: The shocker of deaths and kidney failure cases after C-section deliveries continues in Kota, Rajasthan, as another hospital has been reported with one death and two cases of kidney-related complications.

New such cases have been reported in JK Line Hospital of Kota, where Priya (22), wife of Rohit Mahawar, passed away on Saturday late at night. She was admitted on May 8 and underwent C-section delivery on May 9 but passed away a few hours after the delivery at around 12:30 on Saturday night.

While Arti (33) and Pinky turned critical with kidney-related complications after C-section deliveries on May 8 and 9, respectively. Both the new mothers have been shifted to the super specialty block of the hospital.

The superintendent of the JK Lone Hospital, Dr. Nirmla Sharma, said that the woman who passed away had pre-existing heart-related complications while two other new mothers have been shifted to the super specialty block.

Before this, two deaths and six cases of kidney-related complications were reported in the New Hospital of Kota Medical College. The reasons behind these cases are still unknown as the inquiry report of the committee formed by the government is awaited.

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Meanwhile, the state government has directed to ensure strict adherence to treatment protocols across all hospitals in the state—specifically in emergency wards, operation theaters, ICUs, and other sensitive areas.

Principal Secretary of the Department of Medical and Health Gayatri Rathore said that the incidents involving the deaths and deteriorating health of expectant mothers in Kota are deeply unfortunate. An impartial and thorough investigation into every aspect of the matter is currently underway. Strict action has already been initiated against the doctors and nursing staff found prima facie responsible in this case. She further emphasized that should such incidents recur anywhere, the respective facility in-charges and unit heads will be held accountable.

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