Dear MEA, the lotus is not India's National Flower

The Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday said that the issue of lotus being printed on passports was part of the enhanced security features to identify fake passports and involves using other national symbols as well in rotation.

But on July 10, 2019, the government has said that it has not given the status of 'national flower' to any flower. According to the Economic Times, Union Minister of State for Home Nityananda Rai said in Rajya Sabha that Forest and Climate Change (MoEF&CC) has notified 'Tiger' and 'Peacock' as the 'national animal' and 'national bird' respectively, through notifications issued in 2011. "However, no such notification has been issued regarding 'national flower' by MoEF&CC," he said in a written reply to a question.