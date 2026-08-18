 Deadly Trap? 45-Yr-Old Motorcyclist Killed After Rope Stretched Across Road Snags His Neck In UP | Video
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Deadly Trap? 45-Yr-Old Motorcyclist Killed After Rope Stretched Across Road Snags His Neck In UP | Video

A 45-year-old motorcyclist died on the spot in Uttar Pradesh’s Lalitpur after a rope stretched across the Lalitpur-Jakhaura road became entangled around his neck. The victim, a Dailwara resident, was returning home when the incident occurred near Navodaya Vidyalaya. CCTV footage captured the incident, while it remains unclear who placed the rope or why.

Aayush ShrivastavUpdated: Tuesday, August 18, 2026, 06:31 PM IST
Deadly Trap? 45-Yr-Old Motorcyclist Killed After Rope Stretched Across Road Snags His Neck In UP | Video
Deadly Trap? 45-Yr-Old Motorcyclist Killed After Rope Stretched Across Road Snags His Neck In UP | Video | X @nextminutenews7

A 45-year-old motorcyclist died on the spot after a rope stretched across a road became entangled around his neck in Lalitpur district of Uttar Pradesh.

The incident took place near Navodaya Vidyalaya on the Lalitpur-Jakhaura road, close to Dailwara village. The victim, a resident of Dailwara, was reportedly returning home from Lalitpur on his motorcycle when the accident occurred.

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The rope was stretched across the road and became entangled around the motorcyclist’s neck as he passed through the area. He suffered fatal injuries and died at the spot.

The incident was captured on a CCTV camera installed in the vicinity. The footage, showing the sequence of events, has since circulated widely.

The circumstances that led to the rope being stretched across the road and whether it was deliberately placed there are yet to be determined.

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