De-Recognised Madrasa Received ₹5 Lakh Govt Grant, Karnataka HC Seeks Recovery Report | File Pic

Bengaluru: Karnataka High Court has directed the State government to submit an action taken report in connection with recovering ₹ 5 lakh allotted to a Madrasa that was de-recognised by the Education Department.

The Division bench comprising Justice Jayanth Banarjee and Justice T M Nadaf have asked the Karnataka Minority Welfare Department to submit the report by Sep 24, with respect to the Madrasa run by Saamara International Islamic School at Thanisandra in Bengaluru city.

In Sep 2025, the division bench comprising Chief Justice Vibhu Bukru and Justice C M Joshi had ruled that the Madrasa was not eligible to receive government funding after it was de-recognised by the Education Department. It had also directed the Minority Welfare Department, which had allotted ₹ 5 lakh to recover the money. The Additional Government Advocate M N Melinamani, presently serving as Minority Welfare Department Assistant Director had filed an affidavit, stating that the Institution is running Educational Institutions in Bengaluru under different names was scrutinized by the Commissioner, Department of Education and Literacy and investigated the complaints with respect to illegalities, running of institutions under different management names which are not existing and such other complaints.

After a thorough enquiry, the Department of School Education has withdrawn the recognition of the Madrasa, which was challenged before the School Education and Literacy Commissioner, who dismissed the appeal.

The Al Jamia Mohamadiyah Education Society challenged the School Education and Literacy Commissioner's order in the Karnataka High Court, which dismissed the petition. Now, the Division Bench has asked the Minority Welfare Department to submit the action taken report about recovering the money by Sep 24.