Chandigarh: Former Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar is set to join the Bharatiya Janata Party in Delhi on Thursday afternoon. One of Jakhar’s personal staff confirmed the development.

This is a breaking story

Published on: Thursday, May 19, 2022, 01:36 PM IST