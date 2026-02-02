Day Light Robbery Caught On Cam: Private Company Employee Assaulted, Robbed Of Over Rs 31 Lakh By Scooter-Borne Men In Bengaluru's Banergatta

Man Assaulted, Robbed Of Over Rs 31 Lakh By Scooter-Borne Men In Bengaluru's Banergatta (Screengrab) | X/@ManjuShettar

Bengaluru: A shocking incident surfaced from Karnataka’s Bengaluru on Monday (February 2), where a man was robbed of over Rs 31 lakh and was then assaulted by a group of persons. The alleged incident, which took place on Sunday in Bengaluru’s Bannerghatta area, was recorded on CCTV, and the video also surfaced online.

The robbery was carried out at around 4:20 pm on Sunday. The victim has been identified as 24-year-old Kailas. He was reportedly chased and intercepted by four men on two scooters in Bannerghatta when he was travelling on his scooter after collecting money from multiple branches of a private e-commerce company, reported NDTV.

Video Of The Incident:

Bike-borne men attacked an employee of a private firm, 'Udaan', in broad daylight and escaped with Rs 31 lakh cash.@BannerghattaPS launch manhunt @bngdistpol pic.twitter.com/zm84epqdXj — Manju Shettar (@ManjuShettar) February 2, 2026

Kailas reportedly works with ‘Udaan’. On Sunday, the victim had collected a total of Rs 31,38,625 from three branches of Udaan. He had kept the entire money in the boot of his scooter.

After being stopped by the robbers, he was also threatened by them with a machete. They even assaulted him and fled with his scooter. As per NDTV reports, Kailas’ bike was abandoned by the accused after travelling for around one kilometre. They took away all the money from the bike.

After the video surfaced online, the Bannerghatta police took cognisance of the incident. A detailed investigation has been launched. The police are scanning CCTV footage to identify the accused involved in the robbery. Polce teams have been formed to nab them.

No arrests have been made so far.