Day after squabble on live TV, journalist Rajdeep Sardesai sends BJP's Amit Malviya 'Mysore pak' as promised!

After a squabble between Bharatiya Janata Party’s leader Amit Malviya and India Today’s Consulting Editor Rajdeep Sardesai on live TV on Saturday, Sardesai has now sent Malviya a box of Mysore pak as he has promised.

Taking it on Twitter, Sardesai wrote: “As promised on the counting day show yesterday, a box of #MysorePak , freshly packed, is being sent to @amitmalviya ji. Elections will come and go, parties will win and lose, Mysore Pak lives forever. Hope Mr Malviya has a sweeth tooth like me! Happy Sunday everyone, time to retire !”

Replying to Sardesai’s tweet the furious BJP IT cell head wrote: “A box of MysorePak is what your credibility as a journalist is worth? These puerile gestures do not take away from the fact that what you do is low grade propaganda, which is brazen and in the face, and not journalism. You wouldn’t have to do all this, to look respectable, if you were honest with your profession…Ideally, one would wish, that someone at the fag end of his career, goes out with some dignity, but you are beyond redemption. Good luck nonetheless.”

On Saturday, while discussing the Karnataka results on live TV, Malviya accused Sardesai of being working on the behalf of the Congress party.

The BJP's IT cell chief lost his cool on Sardesai after the party's heavy defeat in the Karnataka Assembly elections. He even accused Sardesai of being a "propagandist" while covering the elections.

"This is propaganda… You should go… You should retire… You are 58...! You should go and write your third book on how BJP wins the 2024 election… You go and prostrate yourself before Sonia Gandhi and ask for a Rajya Sabha seat," he told Sardesai on India Today's live debate.

Sardesai managed to keep his cool throughout the debate and asked Malviya not to threaten him.

"You better be careful…Please don't threaten me," Sardesai said before offering to send Malviya a box of sweets to cool him down.

Watch the video here:

The Congress on Saturday snatched Karnataka from the saffron party. The grand old party won 136 seats out of 224, while the BJP managed to bag only 65 seats in the state.