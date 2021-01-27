R-Day violence: Delhi Police names Yogendra Yadav, eight other farmer leaders in FIR

Swaraj India chief Yogendra Yadav is among those who have been named in 22 FIRs filed by the Delhi Police, for the violence that broke out in various parts of the national capital during the Republic Day farmers' tractor rally on Tuesday.
Over 200 rioters have also been detained in connection with the violence during the farmers' tractor rally. They will be arrested soon, the cops informed today.
According to sources, those farmers' union leaders who had met with the Delhi Police and signed a written undertaking assuring nothing 'untoward' will occur are the ones named in the FIR.
This includes Yogendra Yadav, who had earlier taken it upon himself to confirm that the farmers had received formal permission from the police for the 'peaceful' January 26 tractor rally.
The Delhi Police has registered 22 FIRs so far in connection with the violence that left over 300 policemen injured, officials said on Wednesday.
Also named in the FIR are eight other 'farmer leaders', including Darshan Pal, Rajinder Singh, Balbir Singh Rajewal, Buta Singh Burjgil & Joginder Singh Ugraha. The FIR also mentions the name of BKU spokesperson Rakesh Tikait.
The FIR charges them for breach of No Objection Certificate (NOC) issued regarding the rally.
This comes as farmers broke barricades to enter Delhi and indulged in vandalism across several parts of the national capital during their tractor rally organised to protest against the Centre's three new farm laws. Several public and private properties being damaged in acts of vandalism by the rioting mob.
Farmers have been protesting on the different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the three newly enacted farm laws - Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.
(With inputs from agencies)
