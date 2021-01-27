R-Day violence: Delhi Police names Yogendra Yadav, eight other farmer leaders in FIR

According to sources, those farmers' union leaders who had met with the Delhi Police and signed a written undertaking assuring nothing 'untoward' will occur are the ones named in the FIR.

This includes Yogendra Yadav, who had earlier taken it upon himself to confirm that the farmers had received formal permission from the police for the 'peaceful' January 26 tractor rally.

The Delhi Police has registered 22 FIRs so far in connection with the violence that left over 300 policemen injured, officials said on Wednesday.

Also named in the FIR are eight other 'farmer leaders', including Darshan Pal, Rajinder Singh, Balbir Singh Rajewal, Buta Singh Burjgil & Joginder Singh Ugraha. The FIR also mentions the name of BKU spokesperson Rakesh Tikait.