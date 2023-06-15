Darool Uloom Deoband Prohibits Students From Learning English And Any Other Language Apart From Urdu

Darool Uloom Deoband |

Deoband Darul Uloom, a well known religious educational institute of Muslim community in Uttar Pradesh has banned English in the campus. The management of Deoband has issued a circular asking its students not to learn English failing which they would be expelled from the campus.

Maulana Hussain Hardwari has issued the circular

The in-charge of the education section of Deoband, Maulana Hussain Hardwari has issued a circular restricting the students studying English or any other languages while being enrolled in the institute. The circular says that if any student is found learning English or any other language, he would be expelled from Deoband Darul Uloom. Two days back the head of Darul Uloom Deoband, Maulana Arshad Madni had said that first the students should become theologians then anything else. He had said that the aim of Deoband is to make students well versed in the religion and not about preparing ones who become Doctor, Engineer or Lawyer.

Restriction has been imposed only on the students enrolled in religious courses

The Rector of Deoband Darul Uloom, Maulana Abdul Qasim Nomani said that the institution would continue its own courses of English and computer and the restriction has been imposed only on the students enrolled in religious courses. According to him it was observed that many students were avoiding classes of religious courses and preferring to learn English. The circular has been issued for such students who do not attend classes of Urdu, Arabic and Persian languages and instead get themselves enrolled in English courses outside.

It may be mentioned that many students in Deoband Darul Uloom learn English and computers along with pursuing religious courses. This is being done to get better job opportunities in the world. In many of Islamic Madrasas, students are being taught English as well Sanskrit as a language. The famous religious institute Nadwa in Lucknow runs courses in media, Hindi and English speaking.