Darjeeling Toy Train Named Among Lonely Planet’s Top Destinations For 2027, Giving Major Boost To Heritage Tourism | X / @lonelyplanet

Mumbai: The Darjeeling Himalayan Railway (DHR), popularly known as the Toy Train, has been named among the world’s top destinations for 2027 by travel guidebook brand Lonely Planet, giving a fresh boost to Darjeeling’s heritage tourism.

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Lonely Planet’s annual Best in Travel list is curated by its global travel experts and highlights destinations and travel experiences expected to attract visitors in the coming year. The recognition brings international attention to the DHR, a UNESCO-listed railway known for its heritage, mountain landscape and colonial-era charm.

The DHR administration said the recognition also reflects efforts to expand tourism around the railway through local cultural and community initiatives. Events such as the Ghum Winter Festival, Station Mahotsav and Summer Festival have been organised at heritage stations including Darjeeling, Ghum, Sukna, Rongtong and Mahanadi. These events aim to bring more visitors to the region while promoting its railway heritage and local culture.

The railway has also been working with local forestry and community groups on eco-tourism initiatives, including heritage joy rides combined with environmental awareness programmes. Digital technology and educational charter programmes have also been introduced to attract younger visitors and offer more experiential journeys.

The recognition is expected to further strengthen Darjeeling’s position as a global tourism destination and could benefit local businesses and communities dependent on tourism.

The DHR, which began operations in the 19th century, is among India’s best-known heritage railways. Its narrow-gauge route through the Himalayan foothills has long been a major attraction for domestic and international tourists.