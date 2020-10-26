'Dangerous precedent, bad for our country': Rahul Gandhi on burning of PM Modi's effigies on Dussehra

Farmer organisations across Punjab burnt effigies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and business tycoons Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani during Dasehra celebrations on Sunday as a mark of protest against the Centre's new farm laws.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi took to Twitter on Monday to call it "dangerous precedent" and "bad for our country".

"This happened all over Punjab yesterday. It’s sad that Punjab is feeling such anger towards PM. This is a very dangerous precedent and is bad for our country. PM should reach out, listen and give a healing touch quickly," Rahul tweeted along with a newspaper clipping.