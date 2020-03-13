'Dangerous innuendo', 'outright lies': Indian Police Association slams New York Times' 'biased' article on Delhi riots

The New York Times article titled 'How Delhi’s Police Turned Against Muslims', claimed that the Delhi police "concertedly moved against Muslims and at times actively helped the Hindu mobs that rampaged in New Delhi in late February, burning down Muslim homes and targeting Muslim families."

Earlier on Wednesday, while speaking to Lok Sabha, Union Home Minister Union Home Minister Amit Shah admitted in Parliament that the Central government has identified 1,100 people who participated in the Delhi riots that killed over 50 people, including a head constable and severely injuring others.

During his speech, Shah said that government data of its citizens, has been linked with facial recognition technology to identify the accused.