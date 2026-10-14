‘Dande Ka Jawab’: Rahul Gandhi Uses Flute Performance As 2 Protesters Allege Police Assault | VIDEO

Rahul Gandhi presents two protesters at a press conference where allegations of police assault and intimidation during demonstrations against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar were raised | X - @RahulGandhi

New Delhi, October 14, 2026: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi brought two protesters before the media, who alleged that police personnel assaulted and threatened them during demonstrations against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday, October 14, used music to send a message against alleged police action on protesters demonstrating against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

During a press conference, Gandhi introduced a flute artiste named Samar, who played the bhajan Vaishnav Jan To Tene Kahiye as a symbolic response to the use of police batons.

LIVE: Media Bite | 10 Janpath, New Delhi https://t.co/OScZ2qfe1m — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) October 14, 2026

The Congress leader described the performance as an answer to the authorities’ alleged use of force against demonstrators. “Dande ka jawab dande se,” Gandhi said, referring to the confrontation between protesters and police personnel. The unusual use of a flute at the press conference drew attention to allegations of police brutality raised by the protesters.

Flute Artiste Alleges Police Assault

Samar, who identified himself as the flute artiste, alleged that police detained him on October 11 and assaulted him. He claimed that police personnel wearing civilian clothes beat him and that members of the Bajrang Dal and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) had pressured the police to detain the protesters.

वो दिन आ रहा है जब हमारे लोकतंत्र की आवाज़ को दबाने वालों को कठोर न्याय का सामना करना पड़ेगा। चाहे वो नरेंद्र मोदी हों, अमित शाह हों, ज्ञानेश कुमार हों या कोई भी हवलदार। मैं चाहता हूँ कि हर वो छात्र और युवा, जिसने पुलिस की हिंसा या ग़ैरक़ानूनी हिरासत झेली है, उसका पूरा रिकॉर्ड रखे - वीडियो या फोटो - ये ज़रूरी होंगे। शांतिपूर्ण विरोध आपका अधिकार है। हम इसे किसी को छीनने नहीं देंगे। — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) October 14, 2026

“I was detained on October 11, but Bajrang Dal and RSS goons made them detain us. I have their video threatening peaceful protesters with sticks and stones,” Samar alleged. He also claimed that police seized and formatted protesters’ mobile phones. According to him, at least 15 women were present during the incident. He further alleged that a Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel had struck him with a baton on July 20.

‘Sherni’ Who Refused To Back Down

Gandhi also introduced a woman functionary of the National Students’ Union of India (NSUI), describing her as a “sherni” (tigress) who remained determined despite allegedly being assaulted.

The woman alleged that police personnel subjected her to physical violence during detention. She specifically named woman constable Chanchal Yadav, accusing her of dragging, slapping and injuring her while taking her to Connaught Place Police Station.

Protester Recounts Assault Inside Bus

The NSUI functionary said protesters had tried to stop a police bus and sit underneath it to prevent the authorities from ending their demonstration. She claimed that the protesters were determined to continue their agitation despite police intervention.

According to her account, a woman police officer grabbed her by the neck and pushed her backwards, causing her to fall onto a seat. She alleged that Yadav scratched her face with her fingernails, leaving injuries near her ear and on her face.

‘She Slapped Me And Pulled My Hair’

The protester alleged that Yadav slapped her when she attempted to resist. “When I retaliated slightly, she slapped me so hard that she said, ‘Here, take another slap across your face’,” the woman claimed.

She further alleged that Yadav grabbed her hair and repeatedly pulled her backwards and forwards inside the bus. The woman claimed that she eventually fell to the floor, after which Yadav continued assaulting her.

Earring Injury Leaves Ear Bruised

The NSUI functionary alleged that the police officer pulled her so forcefully near her ear that her earring became embedded in it. She claimed that the injury caused her ear to turn blue and change shape.

According to the protester, she visited a hospital that evening, where doctors removed the earring. She also alleged that Yadav threatened the demonstrators and warned them against participating in further protests.

‘We Know About Your Political Leadership’

The protester quoted Yadav as allegedly saying, “You people should not come here so much. We will show you what we can do. Just wait and watch. We know all about your political leadership.”

She further claimed that Yadav kicked and punched protesters while leaving the scene. According to her, male police personnel present inside the bus did not intervene to stop the alleged assault.

Kerala Colleague Allegedly Assaulted

The woman also described another alleged incident near Connaught Place Police Station involving a colleague from Kerala, identified as Teera. She said Teera had tried to protect her during the confrontation with police personnel.

The protester alleged that Teera was also assaulted, struck in her private parts and dragged along the road. She further claimed that she herself was targeted and that her black backpack was forcibly pushed during the confrontation.

‘Five To Seven Women Entered The Room’

The NSUI functionary said police subsequently took the protesters to Connaught Place Police Station. According to her account, her colleague faced preventive action, while she was booked under Section 107 of the Code of Criminal Procedure.

She alleged that the violence continued inside the police station, where five to seven women dressed in civilian clothes entered Room 107. She claimed that Yadav was among them and that the women questioned her about the whereabouts of her political leaders.

‘My Legs And Ears Turned Blue’

“They took us to the police station and in Room 107, there were women officers in civilian clothing. I was beaten in the room and my legs have turned blue,” the protester alleged. She added that her ears had also turned blue following the assault.

The woman further claimed that Yadav confined her inside the room, where around seven to eight people severely beat her. She alleged that the personnel repeatedly demanded to know where her leaders were and threatened to drag them out.

Allegations Raise Questions Over Police Conduct

The protester claimed that a person she identified as a CPO later dragged her downstairs. “After that, I was dragged downstairs by the CPO, and then…” she said, leaving her account unfinished.

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The allegations raise serious questions about the treatment of protesters in police custody, particularly the alleged use of force by personnel in civilian clothes. However, the claims have not been independently verified, and the police version of events was not available in the material provided. The allegations remain the protesters’ accounts and should not be treated as established facts.

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