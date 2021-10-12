Dalit mob lynching case: Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot calls BJP leaders foolish

Jaipur: Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot has called the leaders of BJP foolish and idiots. Reacting to a demand made by the BJP in a case related to the lynching of a Dalit in Hanumangarh district of the state Gehlot said, "Foolish people are becoming the chief ministerial contenders in BJP, those idiots do not know the reality of the incident. BJP leaders are doing stupidity in the country."

Gehlot, who was talking to the media on Tuesday after a function in Jaipur said, "how can one compare the incidents of Hanumangarh and Lakhimpur Kheri. The BJP leaders have no sense that both the incidents are different."

He said that BJP is demanding that Rahul and Priyanka should come to Rajasthan but why should they come? If injustice has happened in Hanumangarhm, then PM Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, or BJP president JP Nadda should come and meet victims, he added.

It is to note that a case of lynching of a Dalit man has been registered in Rajasthan’s Hanumangarh district. The incident took place on October 7 in the Prempura area of Hanumangarh, where the accused beat Jagdish Meghwal to death, allegedly because of his relationship with a woman. The accused also shot a video of the beating in which they are seen giving water to the victim to drink and then thrashing him repeatedly with sticks.

Police on Sunday arrested four people and detained one minor in the case.

Published on: Tuesday, October 12, 2021, 05:32 PM IST