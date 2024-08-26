Dalit Activist Dilip Mandal Threatens To Release Congress Leader Abhishek Singhvi's S*X CD Over His 'Media Advisor' Post

Dalit activist and member of the Editors Guild of India, Dilip Mandal, launched a scathing attack on Congress leader and senior Supreme Court advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi over his X post, in which he shared an old post by Dilip Mandal criticizing RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat.

In response to the Congress leader's post, Dilip Mandal wrote a lengthy Hindi post, delivering scathing attacks against Abhishek Singhvi.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

What did Abhishek Singhvi say that irked Dilip Mandal?

"Abhishek Singhvi, in an X post last Thursday, mocked the Centre for appointing Dilip Mandal as the new media advisor at the Information and Broadcasting Ministry. 'This is Naya BJP for you! Moye Moye moment for BJP karyakartas,' he wrote.

In his post, Singhvi also shared an old tweet by Dilip Mandal in which Mandal alleged that the Court and the Centre had been attacking reservation in bureaucracy, from UPSC to UGC, and claimed that the RSS was behind these attacks. 'Manusmriti is their goal,' Mandal had said. 'It is our responsibility to save the Constitution and reservation from their ill intentions.'"

Dilip Mandal's response

Responding to Singhvi's post, Madal said, "The Chief Justice will be your schoolmate from St. Columba’s School, Delhi, and St. Stephen’s College, and you will be the top Congress leader and the most expensive lawyer due to your capacity to make deals. But don’t think you can chew me up. I will get stuck in your throat."

"Don’t jump against me, or I will bring out your 2012 CD. The one where you are appointing judges. There was no decorum. You were the Chairman of the Law Parliamentary Committee then. You shouldn’t have done all that," he added.

"There is a court order restraining me from making your CD public. If it leads to contempt, I will also raise funds and pay a fine of 1 rupee like Prashant Bhushan. That’s the fine for contempt now. The fines for Prashant Bhushan and me will not be different. Right, Chandrachud Sahab?" Madal further added.

Defending his old post against RSS and the Centre, he stated, "Screenshot you have used is of the internal struggle of Indian religions. Despite these struggles, we have the habit of staying together. My close family includes relatives from Brahmins to Dalits. We are happy among ourselves."

He said that the image was not right. It is result of a fit of anger. So, I deleted it some time ago. These are just personal views. It’s not a foreign religious text that reform is impossible. Many of our great souls have shed their bitterness over time. We are merely their humble followers. I have also made reforms. The reforms will continue. Dear Mohammed Zubair, keep taking screenshots in the meantime."

"If you want to know which great souls formed and changed their opinions, meet me sometime. Understood? Not understood? You will understand. Everyone will understand," he added.