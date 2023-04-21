Daggubati Purandeswari: All you need to know about the politician

Daggubati Purandeswari | File

Born on 22 April 1959, Daggubati Purandeswari is an Indian politician from the state of Andhra Pradesh.

Her eloquence, articulation, and passionate speeches earned her the moniker "Sushma Swaraj of the South."

Can speak five languages

She can read, write and speak five languages, English, Telugu, Tamil, Hindi and French. She is versatile in the Indian dance form Kuchipudi.

She served as a Member of Parliament for the Indian National Congress in the 15th Lok Sabha of India, representing the Visakhapatnam constituency in Andhra Pradesh.

She previously represented the Bapatla constituency for the Indian National Congress in the 14th Lok Sabha, defeating D. Ramanaidu of the Telugu Desam Party by about 90,000 votes.

She joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on March 7, 2014, after quitting from the Indian National Congress in protest of the then-United Progressive Alliance government's support for the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh.

Named best Parliamentarian for 2004-05

Purandeswari made significant contributions to debates on measures such as 'Domestic Violence Bill, Hindu Succession Amendment Bill, and the bill on the establishment of special courts exclusively for cases of women, to name a few'.

The Asian Age named her the best Parliamentarian for 2004-05 in recognition of her performance in Parliament.