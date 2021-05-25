Cyclone Yass likely to turn 'very serious' during next 12 hours; locals evacuated in parts of Odisha

West Bengal and Odisha are bracing for the effects of Cyclone Yass. According to the Indian Meteorological Department, the severe cyclonic storm will intensify into a 'very serious' storm over the next 12 hours. In the early hours of Tuesday, the storm lay centred at about 390 kilometres from Paradeep and 490 kilometres from Baleshwar in Odisha.

"The cyclonic storm Yass intensified into a severe Cyclonic Storm, lay centred at 1800 UTC of 24th May about 390km SSE of Paradip, likely to move north-northwestwards, to cross between Paradip and Sagar Island around Balasore, during noon of 26th May as a Very Severe Cyclonic Storm," the IMD tweeted.

As per updates shared by the IMD, the storm is expected to move north-northwestwards, eventually reaching the northwestern part of the Bay of Bengal, near north Odisha and West Bengal coasts by early morning on 26th May. It is very likely to cross north Odisha-West Bengal coasts between Paradip and Sagar Island around Balasore, during noon on 26th May as a Very Severe Cyclonic Storm.