Cyclone Yaas: Amit Shah to hold virtual meeting with CMs of Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will hold a virtual meeting on Monday with the Chief Ministers of Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal and the Lieutenant Governor of Andaman and Nicobar Islands to review preparations in view of cyclone Yaas.

Earlier on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting with senior government officials to review the preparations for the approaching Cyclone Yaas.

Amit Shah had also attended this meeting along with senior government officials and representatives from the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), Secretaries from Telecom, Power, Civil aviation, Earth Sciences Ministries to review preparations against the approaching Cyclone Yaas.

The Armed Forces also have commenced preparations to mitigate the impact of the anticipated disaster by airlifting 950 National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel across the country, with 26 helicopters in standby for immediate deployment.

As per a statement from the Ministry of Defence, 70 tonnes of loads has also been airlifted from Jamnagar, Varanasi, Patna and Arakonnam to Kolkata, Bhubaneswar and Port Blair in 15 Transport Aircraft as of May 23.

Cyclone Yaas is expected to hit coasts of Odisha and West Bengal on May 26, as per the India Meteorological Department.

In a tweet today, it informed, "Deep Depression over East central Bay of Bengal intensified into Cyclonic Storm 'Yaas' and about 600 km of Port Blair. To intensify into a Severe Cyclonic Storm during next 24 hours and into a Very Severe Cyclonic Storm during subsequent 24 hours."