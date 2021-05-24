Cyclone Yaas: Amit Shah reviews preparedness at high level meeting

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday held a meeting via video conference with the chief ministers of Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal, and the Lieutenant Governor of Andaman and Nicobar Islands to review preparations in view of Cyclone Yaas.

Earlier on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting with senior government officials to review the preparations for the approaching Cyclone Yaas.

Amit Shah had also attended this meeting along with senior government officials and representatives from the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), Secretaries from Telecom, Power, Civil aviation, Earth Sciences Ministries to review preparations against the approaching Cyclone Yaas.