Cyclone Tauktae: 4 dead, over 300 rendered homeless in Karnataka; orange alert sounded in 7 districts

Bengaluru: Four people were killed and over 300 rendered homeless due to heavy rains and gale in Malnad regions of Karnataka on Sunday as Cyclone Tauktae battered the area. The cyclonic storm, which skirted the coast, wreaked havoc as high tidal waves and gusty winds hit 73 villages, particularly in the sea-front areas in Udupi, Dakshina Kannada and Uttara Kannada districts. The erosion and damage reported was highest in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts.

The state government, which had kept its machinery on high alert, opened 11 relief camps – five each in Uttara Kannada and Dakshina Kannada districts, and one in Udupi. The four deaths were reported in Uttara Kannada, Udupi, Shivamogga and Chikkamagaluru districts. The deaths were caused by lightning in Shivamogga, electrical mishap in Udupi and a house collapse in Chikkamagaluru. In Uttara Kannada, a fisherman who was trying to tie his boat was hit by another boat resulting in his death.

The cyclonic storm resulted in heavy rainfall in Udupi and waterlogging was reported in many areas.

In Dakshina Kannada district, 241 people were shifted to relief camps.

Panaje in Dakshina Kannada recorded the highest rainfall of 170.5 mm. In Uttara Kannada, Kalbhag in Kumta recorded heavy rainfall of 166.8 mm, Bhatkal 152.1 mm, Sagar in Shivamogga 176.7 mm, Bhagamandala in Kodagu 153.5 mm, and Mudigere in Chikkamagaluru 127.7 mm.

Meanwhile, an orange alert has been declared for seven districts of Karnataka by the Indian Meteorological Department -- Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Uttara Kannada , Hassan, Kodagu, Chikkamagaluru and Shivamogga. This warning is valid till 8:30 am of May 17.

Scattered to widespread rainfall are likely over coastal and north-interior Karnataka; and scattered to widespread very light to moderate rains are likely over Malnad (central Karnataka) and south interior Karnataka districts.