Cyclone Remal: Kolkata Airport To Be Closed For 21 Hours; Flight Schedule To Be Disrupted

Cyclone Remal Satellite Imaging | Indian Meteorological Department

Kolkata: Flight operations from Kolkata airport has been suspended for 21 hours in view of the landfall of Cyclone Remal on Sunday. The airport will be shut from 12 PM from May 26 to 9 AM on May 27.

Air India has issued advisory to its passengers in view of the closure of the airport due to heavy rains and strong winds forecast by Indian Meteorological Department (IMD).

Air India Issues Statement

Air India in a message on X (formerly Twitter) on Saturday night said, "Due to cyclonic storm conditions, Kolkata airport will be closed from 1200 hrs of 26 May to 0900 hrs of 27 May. Air India flights to/from Kolkata during this period are likely to be affected. Passengers booked on these flights are requested to check our website for further updates."

IMPORTANT ADVISORY-



Cyclone Remal will hit West Bengal on Sunday and the IMD has warned that coastal areas of West Bengal and Bangladesh will receive very heavy rainfall and strong winds.

The low pressure area in Bay of Bengal has intensified into a severe depression and will proceed towards West Bengal and Bangladesh. IMD has advised people in the areas to remain inside and warned localised flooding and damage to power and communication lines.

IMD has also warned of heavy rains and strong winds in Tripura, Assam, Nagaland and Manipur.

Coastal Districts On High Alert

The Met Office has warned of very heavy rainfall in the coastal districts of West Bengal, north Odisha, Mizoram, Tripura and south Manipur on May 26-27. Fisherfolk out at sea have been advised to return to the coast and not venture into the Bay of Bengal until May 27.