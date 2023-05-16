Cyclone Mocha updates: Cyclonic storm weakens after landfall in Bangladesh & Myanmar; 6 killed, over 700 injured | Twitter

Cyclone Mocha made landfall in Bangladesh and Myanmar's Rakhine state near Sittwe township on Sunday afternoon. This was considered the second most intense cyclone to develop in the Bay of Bengal since 1982.

The cyclone tore off the roofs of buildings and killed at least six people. Cyclone Mocha wreaked havoc in Myanmar as it inundated the Myanmar port city of Sittwe, converting streets into rivers and uprooting trees.

Damage caused by the cyclone

The cyclone injured around 700 people and cut off communications. Strong winds injured more than 700 of about 20,000 people who were sheltering in sturdier buildings on the highlands of Sittwe township.

The storm had wind speeds of up to 209 km/h and damaged houses, electrical transformers, mobile phone towers, boats, and lamp-posts in several townships. The weather department reported that cyclone Mocha weakened into a cyclonic storm over Myanmar.

"SCS “Mocha” over Myanmar weakened into a Cyclonic Storm at 0230 hours IST of 15th May over Myanmar near latitude 23.5°N and longitude 95.3°E about 450 km NNE of Sittwe (Myanmar), 260 km of north-northeast of Nyaung-U (Myanmar) and 420 km ENE of Cox’s Bazar (Bangladesh)," the IMD said.

Evacuation and impact on Myanmar and Bangladesh

Thousands of people were evacuated to monasteries, pagodas, and schools in Myanmar, seeking shelter from the powerful storm. Videos collected by local media showed how deep water raced through streets while wind lashed trees and pulled boards off roofs.

Meanwhile, forecasters warned that cyclone Mocha could be the most powerful storm seen in Bangladesh in nearly two decades. An alert has been sounded for West Bengal and NDRF teams have been deployed in various coastal areas.