Cyclone Jawad: Depression to intensify into Cyclonic storm during next 12 hours; to reach north Andhra Pradesh-Odisha coast by tomorrow morning

The deep depression over west-central adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal will intensify into a Cyclonic Storm during the next 12 hours and will reach north Andhra Pradesh-Odisha coast by Saturday morning, informed the India Meteorological Department on Friday.

"Depression intensified into Deep Depression over west-central adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal at 0530 IST of 3rd Dec 2021. To intensify into a Cyclonic Storm during next 12 hours & reach north Andhra Pradesh-Odisha coast by tomorrow morning," IMD tweeted.

As the low-pressure area over the southeast Bay of Bengal continues to develop in view of Cyclone Jawad, the Odisha government on Thursday evening issued guidelines to prevent its adverse effects.

Odisha Government plans to deploy 266 teams including NDRF, State Fire Services and Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) in coastal districts in view of impending cyclonic Situation, informs Pradeep Kumar Jena, Special Relief Commissioner (SRC).

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also chaired a high-level meeting on Thursday to review the preparedness of States and Central Ministries and concerned agencies to deal with the situation arising out of the likely formation of Cyclone Jawad, informed the Prime Minister's Office.

Earlier, India Meteorological Department (IMD) informed that the low-pressure region in the Bay of Bengal is expected to intensify into Cyclone Jawad and is expected to reach the coast of north Andhra Pradesh - Odisha around the morning of Saturday, December 4, 2021, with the wind speed ranging up to 100 kmph. It is likely to cause heavy rainfall in the coastal districts of Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and West Bengal. IMD has been issuing regular bulletins with the latest forecast to all the concerned States.

Cabinet Secretary has reviewed the situation and preparedness with Chief Secretaries of all the Coastal States and Central Ministries or Agencies concerned.

Published on: Friday, December 03, 2021, 09:58 AM IST