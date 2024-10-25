 Cyclone Dana: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Keeps Vigil, Cyclonic Storm Likely To Hit Dhamara Port At Midnight
Cyclone Dana: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Keeps Vigil, Cyclonic Storm Likely To Hit Dhamara Port At Midnight

The Chief Minister also mentioned that 1,59,837 people have given their consent and have been successfully evacuated. They have been given shelter in the different camps. The helpline number of Nabanna will work 24x7.

Aritra SinghaUpdated: Friday, October 25, 2024, 08:27 AM IST
article-image
WB CM Mamata Banerjee | Facebook

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to stay at the state secretariat Nabanna on Thursday night to monitor the cyclonic storm ‘Dana’. Addressing the media, Mamata said, “Life is very precious and we have to protect it. We have closed all the schools and colleges. I will stay in Nabanna all night to monitor the situation. The disaster management team will also be stationed here. The Chief Secretary and Home Secretary will also monitor the situation. The CS will oversee the situation from home today and will come to Nabanna on Friday morning.”

The Chief Minister also mentioned that 1,59,837 people have given their consent and have been successfully evacuated. They have been given shelter in the different camps. The helpline number of Nabanna will work 24x7. The helpline numbers are: (033)22143526 and 1070. On the other hand, villagers in Sunderbans were seen making temporary dams to prevent water entering the villages.

According to the latest bulletin given by IMD, the cyclonic storm is very likely to move north-northwestwards and cross north Odisha and West Bengal coasts between Puri and Sagar Island close to Bhitarkanika and Dhamara (Odisha) during mid-night of 24th to morning of October 25 as a severe cyclonic storm with a wind speed of 100-110 kmph gusting 120 kmph.

Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) Mayor Firhad Hakim will also be at the corporation throughout the night. Weatherman Somenath Dutta said that though till the time of reporting the landfall of the cyclone will be at Odisha but it is uncertain as the cyclone's eye might change.

article-image

“Even if the cyclone hits Odisha, its eye might change. It is moving very slowly. The Gangetic West Bengal will receive heavy rainfall for the next 24 hours. People are asked to stay at safe places during the landfall of the cyclone,” added Dutta.

