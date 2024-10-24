Cyclone Dana Update: Red Alert Placed, Transportation Suspended & Relief Camps Prepared

Satellite image of India as published by IMD on October 24, 2024. Cyclone Dana is visible near the eastern coast of the country | IMD

The deep depression over the Bay of Bengal has intensified into Cyclonic Storm Dana, heading towards the Odisha-Bengal coast and expected to make landfall between Bhitarkanika park and Dhamra port on October 25. The IMD has issued heavy rainfall alerts, prompting the evacuation of nearly 10 lakh people from cyclone-prone coastal areas to relief camps.

IMD Predictions On Cyclone Dana

A strong cyclonic storm called 'Dana' approached the Odisha coast on Thursday afternoon, leading to heavy rain, powerful winds, and rough sea conditions in the state. The India Meteorological Department forecasts that the cyclone will hit the area between Bhitarkanika National Park and Dhamra Port in Odisha on Friday morning, with wind speeds reaching 120 km/h.

#WATCH | Odisha: As #CycloneDana is expected to make landfall over the Odisha-West Bengal coast, between October 24-25; district administration alert people at the Dhamra beach pic.twitter.com/T5rhPO1LDV — ANI (@ANI) October 24, 2024

Under Red Alert

Seven districts in Odisha received a 'red warning' for heavy rainfall, while five districts received an 'orange warning'. The chief minister of Odisha declared that by Wednesday evening, only 30% of people in the danger zone had been evacuated, despite the government's readiness.

High Alert In Odisha, West Bengal

The governments of Odisha and West Bengal, along with rescue teams, are on high alert. Educational institutions in coastal areas have been shut down, as evacuation procedures are currently in progress. The cyclone is expected to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm, causing Eastern and South Eastern Railways to cancel many trains due to wind speeds of 100-110 mph.

#WATCH | Odisha | As #CycloneDana is expected to make landfall over the Odisha-West Bengal coast, between October 24-25, district administration including SDRF evacuate people from the Puri beach pic.twitter.com/lMQ5SEKGAP — ANI (@ANI) October 24, 2024

Ferry Services Suspended

Ferry operations in the Sunderbans region, covering the North and South 24 Parganas districts and parts of the Hooghly River in Kolkata, will be halted because of the extreme weather conditions. The Kolkata Municipal Corporation set up a control room at its main office and revoked leave for crucial employees. The cyclone has led to the cancellation of many trains by Eastern and South Eastern railways, potentially affecting public transportation to and from Kolkata's suburbs.

Read Also Cyclone Dana: Kolkata Airport To Suspend Flight Operations For 15 Hours Starting 6 PM Today

Flights Suspended

Flight operations at Kolkata Airport have been halted as a precautionary measure in anticipation of Cyclone Dana's impact on the coastal region of West Bengal, including Kolkata. Operations will cease from 6:00 PM on the 24th of October 2024 to 9:00 AM on the 25th of October 2024.

VIDEO | Brahmani River in Odisha swells up amid heavy rainfall in the region as cyclone 'Dana' approaches Kendrapara Coast.



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7)#CycloneInOdisha #CycloneUpdate #CycloneDana pic.twitter.com/yWWrzSbX2i — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 24, 2024

Biju Patnaik International Airport will cease functioning from 5 pm on Thursday until 9 am on Friday due to anticipated wind speeds of 70-80 kmph.

Educational establishments like schools, colleges, and universities will continue operating in 14 districts—Ganjam, Puri, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapada, Bhadrak, Balasore, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Dhenkanal, Jajpur, Angul, Khurda, Nayagarh, and Cuttack—until October 25.

During this time, visitors are also prohibited from visiting popular tourist spots such as the Sun Temple in Konark and the beaches in Puri, Konark, and Jagatsinghpur districts.

@IndiaCoastGuard Region (North East) has initiated preventive measures ahead of Cyclone 'DANA', expected to make landfall off #WestBengal and #Odisha between 24-25 Oct 24. Our ships, helicopters, and Dornier aircraft are fully prepared for assistance, rescue and relief… pic.twitter.com/1oG45NLzRl — Indian Coast Guard (@IndiaCoastGuard) October 23, 2024

Neighbouring States Under Precautions

Officials have stated that three districts near where the cyclone is predicted to hit will also be under a red alert in the neighbouring state of West Bengal. On Thursday, Kolkata, the capital city of the state, experienced cloudy weather with brief periods of rain. Intense storms batter coastal towns in India and adjacent Bangladesh every year from April to December during the cyclone season, resulting in widespread destruction.

#WATCH | Odisha | #CycloneDana | People are being brought to cyclone shelter in Odisha's Bhadrak ahead of Cyclone Dana's landfall.



Cyclone Dana is expected to make landfall on October 25, tomorrow, at Dhamra port. pic.twitter.com/gW4G6pLM9K — ANI (@ANI) October 24, 2024

Train Transports Suspended

More than 170 trains under the South Eastern Railway's authority have been called off. There will be no EMU local trains from Sealdah station on the Eastern Railway. The Indian Coast Guard is on heightened readiness and has activated assets to deal with possible emergencies in the Bay of Bengal.

Dana Landfall: Bengal Braces For Cyclone | 180 Teams Deployed | Camps Set Up | Trains, Flights Hit #TNDIGITALVIDEOS #DanaLandfall #Cyclone pic.twitter.com/X72vsvp3u0 — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) October 24, 2024

Rescue Systems Landed

Emergency response teams have been sent to important areas such as Bhubaneswar and Kolkata in order to handle the impacts of the cyclone. Special teams are ready to promptly fix any cyclone-induced damage to railway tracks, signaling systems, and electrification. More than 600 employees in Odisha and West Bengal are ready to ensure preparedness, including diesel train engines and relief vehicles for prompt assistance.