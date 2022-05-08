Cyclone Asani: Rainfall expected in parts of Odisha on May 10-11

Bhubaneshwar: Odisha Special Relief Commissioner PK Jena on Saturday said that rainfall is expected in Gajapati, Ganjam and Puri in Odisha on May 10 and 11.

Low pressure has converted into a depression located almost 1,300 km from southeast of Puri moving in northwest direction and will be a depression by May 10th, he added.

"Low pressure has converted into a depression located almost 1,300 km from southeast of Puri moving in northwest direction and will be a depression by May 10th. Rainfall is expected in Gajapati, Ganjam and Puri on May 10th and 11th," Jena told mediapersons in Bhunaneswar.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, May 08, 2022, 02:05 PM IST