Cyclone Amphan: Fiercest cyclone in 100 years overwhelms West Bengal; 76 killed

A large part of the state was without power as electricity poles have been either uprooted. More than 14 lakh people in Kolkata are without electricity since Wednesday night.

Mobile and internet services were also down as more than 1,500 mobile towers across the state have been destroyed. "Our situation is such that I am unable to connect with the district magistrates as there is no network,” said Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

“Even our state secretariat was shaking and the window panes are broken. I thought the building would collapse,” added Mamata, who also said she will ask the Prime Minister to visit the affected areas. In Kolkata, thousands of trees were uprooted, lamp posts were blown away, power supply snapped, and pieces of shattered glass panes were strewn all over the streets. Homes in low-lying areas were swamped with rainwater while portions of several dilapidated buildings came crashing down. "It is not the city where I have grown up... It seems there was a war yesterday... I cannot believe this is my Kolkata," said Sudhir Chakraborty, a resident of south Kolkata's Rashbehari area.

Cargo and evacuation flights services resumed at the Kolkata International airport in the morning, even though a portion of the aircraft hangar is waterlogged. Authorities have been trying hard to pump out the water. Felled trees, more than 4,000 of them, were blocking important roads and intersections. As it is, the lockdown had made it difficult for people to seek help and reach different parts of the city.

At Kolkata's Central Avenue, a small concrete temple situated at the base of a banyan tree was uprooted. Embankments in the Sundarban delta -- a UNESCO world heritage site -- were breached as the surge whipped up by the cyclone inundated several stretches of the islands.

According to the agricultural department, the paddy crop in Burdwan, West Midnapore and Hooghly has been destroyed. A compensation of Rs.2.5 lakhs has been announced for the families of the deceased. “I have told the Union Home Minister that I have never seen this kind of a disaster. We require help. For COVID also, we got no help,” lamented the Chief Minister hoping that the Centre lends a helping hand.