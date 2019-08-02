CWC meet likely after Parliament session

New Delhi: The Congress Working Committee (CWC), the highest policy making body of the party, will meet after the Parliament session that is to end on August 7, party chief spokesman Randeep Singh Surjewala announced on Thursday.

He, however, stressed that neither its date nor its agenda has been yet decided. In view of the prospects of the government extending the Parliament session by two more days up to August 9, the CWC meeting may be held as early as on August 10, the urgency being to get ready for the 75th birth anniversary of Rajiv Gandhi.

Asked if Rahul Gandhi will attend, Surjewala quipped: "Definitely. He is part of the CWC. He is the Congress President. But natural he will be part of CWC."

He was addressing a Press conference here after a meeting of the AICC general secretaries, treasurer Ahmed Patel and state in-charges to finalise programmes for celebrating the 75th birth anniversary of late Rajiv Gandhi on August 20.

The party has decided to hold grand functions at all state headquarters on August 20, followed by a national level function in Delhi on August 21.

Surjewala said a committee would be also constituted for observing a full year of the celebrations after the national programme.

Though he was guarded on Rahul attending the CWC meeting, the party sources said it may decide over the new president of the party since Rahul has refused to reconsider his decision on May 25 in the CWC to resign as the President and leave it for the party to select a non-Gandhi in his place.

With all efforts of the party leaders to persuade Rahul to continue as the president not yielding any result, the CWC has no option but to have the new leader to put the party into a shape and get ready for the upcoming Assembly elections.

It is still not clear whether it will be an extended CWC meeting to have over 100 leaders assemble in the capital to pick up the new leader or limited to the CWC members.