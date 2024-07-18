Cuttack Collector Arindam Dakua Appointed As Private Secretary To Odisha CM Charan Majhi

Bhubaneshwar: The Odisha government has appointed Cuttack district collector Arindam Dakua as private secretary to Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, according to an official statement.

Similarly, the government has appointed Jagatsinghpur district collector Anupam Shah as an additional secretary to the CM, the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said in a post on X on Wednesday.

ମୁଖ୍ୟମନ୍ତ୍ରୀଙ୍କ କାର୍ଯ୍ୟାଳୟ, ଓଡ଼ିଶା | ୧୭ ଜୁଲାଇ, ୨୦୨୪



କଟକ ଜିଲ୍ଲାପାଳ ଶ୍ରୀ ଅରିନ୍ଦମ ଡାକୁଆ ମୁଖ୍ୟମନ୍ତ୍ରୀଙ୍କ ବ୍ୟକ୍ତିଗତ ସଚିବ ଭାବେ ନିଯୁକ୍ତି ପାଇଛନ୍ତି।



ସେହିପରି ଜଗତସିଂହପୁର ଜିଲ୍ଲାପାଳ ଶ୍ରୀ ଅନୁପମ ଶାହାଙ୍କୁ ମୁଖ୍ୟମନ୍ତ୍ରୀଙ୍କ ଅତିରିକ୍ତ ସଚିବ ଭାବେ ନିଯୁକ୍ତି ଦିଆ ଯାଇଛି। — CMO Odisha (@CMO_Odisha) July 17, 2024

Meanwhile, the opposition Biju Janata Dal (BJD) on Wednesday formed a group of 50 elected members to keep a watch on the performance of different departments of the recently formed BJP-led Odisha government.

The BJD has assigned responsibilities to its elected members to play the role of a strong opposition.

"The opposition party is the watchdog of public interest. Biju Janata Dal, as the opposition party, will keep a close watch on the performance of various departments of the state government. For this, the leader of the opposition Mr. @Naveen_OdishaBiju Janata Dal has given responsibility to 50 elected members as per the schedule below," the party said in a post on X.

ବିରୋଧୀ ଦଳ ହେଉଛି ଜନସାଧାରଣଙ୍କ ସ୍ୱାର୍ଥର ଜାଗ୍ରତ ପ୍ରହରୀ। ବିଜୁ ଜନତା ଦଳ ବିରୋଧୀ ଦଳ ଭାବେ ରାଜ୍ୟ ସରକାରଙ୍କ ବିଭିନ୍ନ ବିଭାଗର କାର୍ଯ୍ୟ କଳାପ ଉପରେ ତୀକ୍ଷ୍ଣ ନଜର ରଖିବ। ଏଥିପାଇଁ ବିରୋଧୀ ଦଳ ନେତା ଶ୍ରୀ @Naveen_Odisha ବିଜୁ ଜନତା ଦଳର ୫୦ ଜଣ ନିର୍ବାଚିତ ସଦସ୍ୟଙ୍କୁ ନିମ୍ନ ସୂଚୀ ଅନୁଯାୟୀ ଦାୟିତ୍ୱ ପ୍ରଦାନ କରିଛନ୍ତି।… pic.twitter.com/uCnpIuxMj7 — Biju Janata Dal (@bjd_odisha) July 17, 2024

About Odisha Assembly Elections

Notably, in the recent state assembly elections, the BJD won 51 out of 147 seats, while the BJP secured a majority by winning 78 seats. In the 18th Lok Sabha elections too, the BJD faced a significant setback, failing to secure any of the 21 seats, while the BJP won 20 seats and Congress managed to win one seat.

The Biju Janata Dala, which has ruled Odisha since 1997, lost to the BJP, breaking the 24-year-old reign of Naveen Patnaik as the Chief Minister.

VK Pandian, a former bureaucrat and close aide to the ex-chief minister, has stepped back from active politics after the party's electoral loss.