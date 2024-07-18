 Cuttack Collector Arindam Dakua Appointed As Private Secretary To Odisha CM Charan Majhi
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaCuttack Collector Arindam Dakua Appointed As Private Secretary To Odisha CM Charan Majhi

Cuttack Collector Arindam Dakua Appointed As Private Secretary To Odisha CM Charan Majhi

Similarly, the government has appointed Jagatsinghpur district collector Anupam Shah as an additional secretary to the CM, the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said in a post on X on Wednesday.

ANIUpdated: Thursday, July 18, 2024, 12:03 PM IST
article-image

Bhubaneshwar: The Odisha government has appointed Cuttack district collector Arindam Dakua as private secretary to Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, according to an official statement.

Similarly, the government has appointed Jagatsinghpur district collector Anupam Shah as an additional secretary to the CM, the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said in a post on X on Wednesday.

"Cuttack District Collector Shri Arindam Dakua has been appointed as the Chief Minister's Private Secretary. Similarly, Jagatsinghpur District Collector Mr. Anupam Shah has been appointed as Additional Secretary to the Chief Minister," the post read.

Read Also
Inflation Is highest In Odisha At 7.22% Followed By Bihar And Karnataka: SBI Research
article-image

Biju Janta Dal Forms A Group Of 50 Elected Members To Keep Watch On Recently Formed BJP-Led Odisha Govt

Meanwhile, the opposition Biju Janata Dal (BJD) on Wednesday formed a group of 50 elected members to keep a watch on the performance of different departments of the recently formed BJP-led Odisha government.

The BJD has assigned responsibilities to its elected members to play the role of a strong opposition.

"The opposition party is the watchdog of public interest. Biju Janata Dal, as the opposition party, will keep a close watch on the performance of various departments of the state government. For this, the leader of the opposition Mr. @Naveen_OdishaBiju Janata Dal has given responsibility to 50 elected members as per the schedule below," the party said in a post on X.

Read Also
Video: Gajapati ADM Collapses & Dies While Singing On Stage During Dinner Party At Odisha’s...
article-image

About Odisha Assembly Elections

Notably, in the recent state assembly elections, the BJD won 51 out of 147 seats, while the BJP secured a majority by winning 78 seats. In the 18th Lok Sabha elections too, the BJD faced a significant setback, failing to secure any of the 21 seats, while the BJP won 20 seats and Congress managed to win one seat.

The Biju Janata Dala, which has ruled Odisha since 1997, lost to the BJP, breaking the 24-year-old reign of Naveen Patnaik as the Chief Minister.

VK Pandian, a former bureaucrat and close aide to the ex-chief minister, has stepped back from active politics after the party's electoral loss.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Cuttack Collector Arindam Dakua Appointed As Private Secretary To Odisha CM Charan Majhi

Cuttack Collector Arindam Dakua Appointed As Private Secretary To Odisha CM Charan Majhi

Delhi: CJI DY Chandrachud Administers Oath To 2 New SC Judges; Top Court Gets 1st Judge From Manipur

Delhi: CJI DY Chandrachud Administers Oath To 2 New SC Judges; Top Court Gets 1st Judge From Manipur

Punjab Police Arrest Member Babbar Khalsa International Terror Module; Arms & Ammunition Seized

Punjab Police Arrest Member Babbar Khalsa International Terror Module; Arms & Ammunition Seized

J&K: Family Members Share Chilling Account Of Brief Run-In With Terror Suspect From Doda Encounter

J&K: Family Members Share Chilling Account Of Brief Run-In With Terror Suspect From Doda Encounter

AP Horror: YSRCP Member Hacked To Death On Busy Road In Palani

AP Horror: YSRCP Member Hacked To Death On Busy Road In Palani