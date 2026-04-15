'Curiosity, Compassion, Commitment': President Droupadi Murmu Message To India’s Future Doctors At AIIMS Nagpur |

Nagpur: President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday urged young doctors to embrace innovation, research and continuous learning, stressing that ethical values remain paramount in medicine and that technology cannot replace compassion.

She was addressing a gathering at the second convocation of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Nagpur.

Murmu said the daughters and sons of this country will together contribute to achieving the ‘Viksit Bharat’ (developed India) dream by 2047.

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Doctors should possess not only a spirit of service but also a lifelong commitment to learning, she said.

“Curiosity is the foundation of progress. The motivation to discover new solutions in medical science will not only make you an excellent doctor but also provide better opportunities for service,” she said.

She urged young doctors to embrace innovation, research, and continuous learning. At the same time, they should always remember that ethical values hold the highest place in the medical field, she said.

“No matter how advanced technology becomes, it cannot replace compassion, honesty, and a patient-centred approach. Always maintain the spirit of compassion, as it makes you not just a good doctor, but also a good human being,” she said.

The government has taken several initiatives in the past decade to ensure good health for citizens, she said.

The President said the government has issued more than 43 crore health cards under the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Kalyan Arogya Yojana, which provides health cover of up to Rs 5 lakh for every beneficiary family.

She said the government has established more than 1.85 lakh ‘Ayushman Arogya Mandir’ facilities to strengthen the primary health services. Murmu also highlighted various other healthcare initiatives launched by the government.

People connected to the medical world are fortunate to have the special opportunity to serve humanity, and they should take pride in this responsibility and fulfil it with sensitivity, she said.

“I am confident that the students receiving their degrees today will not only achieve success in their personal lives but also contribute to keeping their fellow citizens healthy. It is through such efforts that we will succeed in achieving the Viksit Bharat goal by the centenary year of Independence,” she said.

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