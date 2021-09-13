Crude bombs hurled at BJP MP Arjun Singh's residence in West Bengal, NIA takes charge

Kolkata: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday took over the case of the 'crude bomb attack'. The incident occurred outside Bharatiya Janata Party's MP Arjun Singh’s residence situated at north 24 Parganas district in Jagatdal.

Although no one was injured during the bombing at the iron gate of Arjun Singh’s house on September 8, the BJP MP claimed that he is ready to even sacrifice his life to protect the people.

“I would urge the required place to take away all my protection as I can even die to protect the people. Nobody is safe in West Bengal under TMC rule,” Arjun was heard saying.

No sooner did the attack take place, the West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh said that the attackers were ‘TMC goons’.

Notably, the BJP MP was not at his residence during the attack but instead in Delhi while his entire family members were at the house at the night of the attack.

Poll analyst Biswanath Chakraborty said that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee through her works had invited the central agencies in West Bengal.

“The TMC supremo and her leaders had invited CBI, ED, and NIA in West Bengal. Moreover, Mamata Banerjee as an opposition leader always used to demand central agencies,” said Chakraborty.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, September 13, 2021, 10:10 PM IST