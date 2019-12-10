CRPF jawan on election duty shoots 2 officers dead in Jharkhand

A CRPF jawan, deployed on election duty in Jharkhand, shot dead to two assistant commandant of CRPF. The officers who were shot dead were identified as Shahul Hasan and ASI P Bhuian of CRPF.

The CRPF jawan, who shot dead his seniors, was identified as Deependra Yadav. The incident took place at CRPF camp in Chatro Chatti under Gomiya police station of Bokaro district this morning. In this shooting, three other jawans were injured. The three jawans who received bullet wounds following indiscriminate firing by Yadav have been airlifted to Ranchi.

Even, Yadav was injured and is admitted to hospital. Yesterday, assistant commandant of Chhattisgarh armed forces and a jawan were killed in firing on the campus.The forces are on election duty in Jharkhand.

(With inputs from Law Kumar Mishra)