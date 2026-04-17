'Crores Of Women Are Watching': PM Modi's Last-Minute Appeal To Vote In Favour Of Women's Reservation Bill

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday made a last-minute appeal to all Members of Parliament (MPs),urging them to vote in favour of the Women’s Reservation Bill, saying that “crores of women are watching us” as the Lok Sabha prepares to vote on the proposal at 4 pm.

In a long post on X, PM Modi said, "Parliament is discussing a historic legislation that paves the way for women’s reservation in legislative bodies. The discussions, which began yesterday, lasted till around 1 AM and have continued since the House proceedings began this morning. "

"The Government has addressed all apprehensions and misconceptions relating to the legislation with facts and logic. All concerns have been addressed and any gaps in information have also been filled," he added.

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PM Modi then reiterated a point from his Thursday speech in the Lok Sabha, stating that for nearly four decades, the issue of women’s reservation in legislative bodies has been inordinately delayed.

Appealing for support for the Bill, he said, "In a short while from now, voting will take place in the Lok Sabha. I urge and appeal to all political parties to reflect carefully and take a sensitive decision by voting in favour of women’s reservation."

PM Modi also cautioned members not to do anything that may hurt the sentiments of women across the country, adding that crores of women are watching.

Requirement for passing of Bills

The NDA needs a two-thirds majority in Parliament for the passage of the Women's Reservation Bill and the Constitutional Amendment Bill. The NDA has 292 MPs in the Lok Sabha and 139 in the Rajya Sabha.

With an effective strength of 541 in the Lok Sabha, the two-thirds mark stands at 360. The ruling NDA has 293 members and falls short by 67 seats. The magic number for the Rajya Sabha is 163 and the NDA's strength of 142-plus members leaves it 21 seats short of majority mark, reported NDTV.